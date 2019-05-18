The Israeli army confirmed that a large fire broke out Friday evening at one of its military bases in Tel Aviv following an explosion.

The incident took place in a medical warehouse at the “Tel Hashomer,” base, according to RT Arabic.

The media reported significant material damage caused by the fire following a big set of explosions at the site, but no one injured.

In the meantime, some social media users reported that the explosion has probably accrued in an Israeli army weapons depot.

Source: Tasnim News Agency