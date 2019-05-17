Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush stressed that the ongoing US-Israeli escalation against Iran and the entire axis of resistance will fail, adding that the Islamic Republic had successfully passed such critical situations in the past.

In his Friday Sermon at Sayyeda Zainab (P) Complex in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Sheikh Dammoush pointed out that the Israeli involvement in the recent tensions is clear, noting that the US officials had clearly stated that the Israeli spy agencies provided them with data about alleged Iranian plans to strike US interests in the Middle East.

“Israel is very likely behind Fujairah seaport explosions because this helps it to confirm the veracity of the reports it provided Washington with,” his eminence said.

Sheikh Dammoush also pointed out that the Saudis are directly provoking the Americans to strike Iran, emphasizing that Tehran is steadfastly preparing for any possible confrontation in this regard.

Source: Al-Manar English Website