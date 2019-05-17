Syrian Army units on Thursday destroyed with artillery and missile strikes Nusra Front terrorists’ hideouts in al-Habeet, Abdin and Maaret al-Numan towns in Idlib southern countryside.

Many of terrorists were killed or injured, and their hideouts were destroyed, in addition to destroying their vehicle, some of which equipped with machineguns, and amounts of weapons and munitions.

Meanwhile, the army units working in Hama northern countryside foiled an attack by terrorist groups between Bab al-Taka and Hweiz Sharqia to the north-western countryside of Hama, inflicting them heavy losses.

The army units carried out intensive strikes against positions of Nusra terrorists in the villages of Shir Maghar, al-Ankawi, Qastoun and al-Zyara in Hama northern countryside, killing a number of them and destroying their fortified points.

Source: SANA