Venezuela’s foreign-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido said Thursday he sent delegates to Norway to join an attempt by Oslo to mediate in the Venezuela crisis, but denied talks were underway with President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

“There are some envoys in Norway,” Guaido told a rally of his supporters in Caracas. The Scandinavian country was trying to bring both sides together, but talks have not taken place, he said.

It was the first official confirmation that negotiations were being attempted after a months-long power struggle between the National Assembly leader and the socialist president.

“There is no negotiation whatsoever,” Guaido made clear in comments to reporters. Instead, Norwegian officials were “trying to mediate” with both sides to bring them to the table.

Norway’s NRK radio and television network, quoting anonymous sources, earlier reported that talks had taken place over “several days” at a secret Oslo location and the delegations were returning to Caracas on Thursday.

“We can neither confirm nor deny Norway’s involvement in peace processes or dialogue initiatives,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Ane Haavardsdatter Lunde told AFP.

Several South American media outlets also reported talks were held.

