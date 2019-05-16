Thousands of mourners from all over Lebanon flocked to Bkirki on Thursday to take part in the farewell ceremony of former Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Nasrallah Boutros Sfeir.

The funeral of the Patriarch began at 5:00 pm after the arrival of President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Free Patriotuc Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil, Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea, Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel and Marada Movement chief ex-MP Suleiman Franjieh also took part in the funeral.

MP Taymour Jumblat meanwhile led a large delegation from the Progressive Socialist Party and popular crowds from Mount Lebanon following a call from PSP leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat

A large number of ministers, MPs and ambassadors were also present in Bkirki.

Bkirki had opened its doors on Wednesday to all mourners. The body of Sfeir arrived yesterday morning from the Hotel Dieu Hospital to the Patriarchal edifice before being transferred to the Church of Our Lady of Transition in Bkirki.

Sfeir, who was set to turn 99 on Wednesday, died on Sunday after days of intensive medical care.

