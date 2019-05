The Syrian Army units on Thursday destroyed with artillery and missile strikes Nusra Front terrorists’ hideouts in al-Habeet, Abdin and Maaret al-Numan towns in Idlib province.

SANA reported that army units also destroyed hideouts of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in al-Ankawi, Qastoun and al-Zyara towns in Hama Province.

Source: SANA