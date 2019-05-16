Dozens of Yemenis were martyred or injured as Saudi-led warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on residential areas in Sanaa.

Yemeni health ministry said so far 4 children were among 6 martyrs, adding that at least 41 others were injured, Yemen’s Al-Massirah TV channel reported.

The media outlet also quoted the ministry spokesman Youssef Al-Haderi, as saying that the number of casualties is likely to rise as rescue operations were still taking place.

Earlier on Wednesday, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash vowed that the Saudi-led coalition will “retaliate hard” for any attacks by Houthi revolutionaries on targets in Saudi Arabia.

He was referring to attacks by Houthi drones on oil facilities in the kingdom last Monday in response to the ongoing aggression against the Arab impoverished country.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

