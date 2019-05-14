Maybe the New York Times’ cartoon image, which showed Netanyahu, as a guide dog, leading a blind Trump seen wearing a skullcap. did reflect the reality of the augmenting US pressures on Iran.

Few years before the nuclear deal, the Zionist Lobby, directed by Israeli PM, had exerted much pressures on the US administration to impose sanctions on Iran in the two fields of oil and money transactions, displaying clearly its ability to affect Washington’s choices.

Currently, the Israeli officials are trying to push Washington into escalating the pressures on Iran till even launching a military war on the Islamic Republic. However, several miscalculations have blocked the Zion-American advance in this regard.

Washington and Tel Aviv expected that Tehran would never withdraw from the nuclear deal, thinking that the North Korean sample applies on Iran. On the contrary, the Islamic Republic announced that it would start pulling out from the pact.

US and ‘Israel’ also predicted that internal political rifts may storm Iran and change its stances; however, the national solidarity frustrated the enemies’ schemes.

The Iranian geopolitical and military presence in the region further reshuffled the Zion-American cards in the Middle East, which imposes on Washington and Tel Aviv to follow a more realistic approach in dealing with the Islamic republic.

Source: Al-Manar English Website