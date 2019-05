US President Donald Trump on Monday warned China not to retaliate after Washington raised punitive duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent.

“China should not retaliate-will only get worse!” Trump wrote in a flurry of tweets on trade.

The tariffs were imposed on Friday after two days of talks to resolve the US-China trade battle ended with no deal, however negotiations will continue.

Source: AFP