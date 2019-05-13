A Hezbollah delegation, headed by the chief of the party’s Political Council, Sayyed Ibrahim Amin Al-Sayed and membered by the minister Mahmoud Qomati and MP Ali Ammar, visited on Monday Bkirki to offer condolences upon the death of Patriarch Cardinal Mar Nasrallah Boutros Sfeir.

Sfeir died in the early morning hours on Sunday after having been hospitalized with a chest infection two weeks earlier.

Born in the Kesrouan village of Rayfoun in 1920, Sfeir, who was also a cardinal, was elected Patriarch of Antioch for the Maronites on 27 April 1986, and his resignation was accepted on 26 February 2011. He was the third Maronite cardinal and the 76th patriarch of the Maronite Church.

Source: NNA