Turkey’s military launched a major naval exercise on Monday at a time of rising tensions over its plans to explore for gas off the coast of Cyprus.

The exercises, featuring 131 vessels, 57 planes and 33 helicopters, began early on Monday, a Turkish defense ministry official confirmed to AFP.

They are due to last until May 25 and take place across the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black seas.

It follows Turkey’s announcement in May that it would carry out exploratory drilling off Cyprus up to September.

The European Union has said that will encroach on Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone, while the United States described the move as “highly provocative”.

Source: AFP