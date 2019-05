Syrian army on Monday responded to terrorists’ attacks in areas across northern Hama.

SANA news agency reported that the Syrian army responded to militants’ attacks with rocket strikes, destroying a number of their vehicles in the outskirts of al-Latamina town in northern Hama.

The agency added that the Syrian army also targeted Nusra Front militants in al-Masasina village in Mahradah northeastern countryside, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists.

