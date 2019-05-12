The United States Middle East Envoy Jason Greenblatt says President Donald Trump’s announcement of the controversial proposal for peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, dubbed “Deal of the Century,” has been postponed by at least a week over a host of issues.

Greenblatt told Fox News television news network in an interview published on Saturday that the deal would not be unveiled until at least after the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, formation of a new Israeli administration and the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, known as the Feast of Weeks in English, which ends on the evening of June 10.

He emphasized that the so-called deal of the century has been worked out in a way that it would not endanger Israel, saying, “One thing we won’t do, the Trump administration won’t compromise on Israel’s security.”

Greenblatt then blasted the Palestinian leadership’s decision to dismiss the deal before even seeing it, claiming that he was “hopeful for the sake of the Palestinian people that they get a chance to see it.”