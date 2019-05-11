Units of the Syrian Arab army on Saturday destroyed sites of Nusra Front terrorists in Hass town in Idlib southern countryside, SANA reporter said.

Meanwhile, the army units carried out concentrated military operations on the axes of terrorists’ movements between Hama and Idlib countryside, destroying a number of vehicles and equipment between Haish and Kfar Sijn towns.

The army’s operations ended up with killing and injuring a number of the terrorists who had breached the de-escalation zone agreement through their repeated attacks on military points and safe towns.

Source: SANA