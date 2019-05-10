US President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to reach a deal with Beijing as high-stakes trade talks were to resume on Friday, arguing the US was negotiating from a position of strength.

Just hours earlier, the United States increased punitive duties on $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10 to 25 percent, with Beijing saying it “deeply regrets” the move and vowing to take the “necessary countermeasures.”

Locked in a trade dispute for more than a year, officials from the world’s two biggest economies are holding talks in Washington to hash out a solution, led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Source: AFP