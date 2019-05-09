The Syrian Army units on Thursday thwarted terrorists’ infiltration attempt from Abu al-Dohour area to military points and safe villages in Idlib province.

SANA reported that many of the terrorists were either killed or injured and their weapons were destroyed during the operations.

Moreover, an army unit destroyed hideouts of Nusra Front terrorists in al-Habeet town, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

Army units working in Hama countryside destroyed terrorists’ fortifications and hideouts in Qalet al-Madiq in the northern countryside where many of the terrorist were killed or injured.

Source: SANA