Dozens of Zionist settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, on Thursday, under the protection of heavily armed Israeli occupation forces and police.

Head of the public relations office at the Islamic Endowment Department, Firas al-Dibs, said that about 90 Israeli settlers stormed the compound through the Moroccan Gate in large consecutive groups.

Al-Dibs pointed out that the Israeli settlers provocatively toured the compound, knowing that the occupation forces attacked the worshippers.

A group of Zionist settlers also stormed the area of Solomon’s Pools, performing Talmudic rituals.

The Zionist occupation forces further blocked the ways which lead to northern Ramallah in preparation for celebrations scheduled to be held by the settlers in the area.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Ma'an News Agency