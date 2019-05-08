Syrian Arab Army’s units continued operations against positions of terrorist organizations in Hama northern countryside and Idlib southern countryside in retaliation for their breaches of the de-escalation zone agreement.

SANA reporter said that an army unit carried out artillery and rocket strikes against Nusra Front terrorists’ positions in al-Habeit village in the southern countryside of Idlib, destroying a number of their dens, the weapons and the munitions inside them.

In the northern countryside of Hama, army units destroyed a car bomb for the terrorist groups on outskirts of Kafr Naboudeh town.

Scores of the terrorists were killed or injured, and a number of weapons and munitions for Nusra terrorists were also destroyed.

Source: SANA