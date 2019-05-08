The White House defiantly asserted executive privilege Wednesday and refused to comply with “unlawful and reckless” demands by congressional Democrats to turn over an unreacted version of the special counsel’s Russia report.

“Neither the White House nor Attorney General (Bill) Barr will comply with Chairman (Jerry) Nadler’s unlawful and reckless demands,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement, referring to the Democratic head of the House Judiciary Committee.

The statement was released just as Nadler began a committee hearing launching contempt proceedings against Barr for refusing to turn over the complete, unreacted report and its underlying evidence.

“This decision represents a clear escalation in the Trump administration’s blanket defiance,” Nadler said at the start of the hearing.

Source: AFP