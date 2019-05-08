Bahraini people from all walks of life staged rallies in various cities of the Persian Gulf country to condemn the Saudi regime for the recent execution of 37 Shiite citizens, local reports said.

A Bahraini human rights group said the people of the island country have held four demonstrations from April 27 to May 3, local Bahraini media said on Tuesday.

The protest rallies against the Saudi mass execution of Shiites were held in various cities of Bahrain, including Sanabis, Bilad Al Qadeem, and Al Musalla.

During the demonstrations, the participants also voiced their solidarity with the Bahraini citizens held in the prisons of the Al Khalifa regime on political grounds.

Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry recently said it executed 37 people, mostly Shiites, in connection with “terrorism” crimes.

A media report said on April 26 that some victims of the Saudi mass execution made impassioned pleas to the courts that their confessions were false and obtained under torture in a bid to save their lives but were still beheaded.

Many said they were totally innocent, that their confessions had been written by the same people who had tortured them. Some claimed to have evidence of their abuse at the hands of their interrogators.

Source: Tasnim News Agency