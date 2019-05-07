U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the southern Russian city of Sochi on May 14, the RIA news agency cited a source in Russia’s foreign ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The two men are expected to discuss Venezuela’s political crisis and North Korea’s nuclear program.

This will mark the second meeting between the Russian and US top diplomats in less than a month, after they met yesterday in Finland during the Arctic Council ministerial meeting where they reportedly discussed the crisis in Venezuela.

Source: Agenceis