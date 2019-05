German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday criticized plans to re-run Istanbul’s mayoral election as “not transparent and incomprehensible to us”.

“Who holds the office of Istanbul’s mayor can only be decided by the will of the Turkish voters,” Maas said in a statement.

Turkey’s top election body on Monday ordered a replay of March’s Istanbul election after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party complained of “irregularities” and “organized crime”.

Source: AFP