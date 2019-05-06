The Zionist politicians, analysts as well as media outlets reflected clearly the enemy’s disappointment of the outcome of the recent military confrontation with the Palestinian resistance, as Maariv newspaper considered that PM B3enjamin Netanyahu is unable to solve the problem of Gaza and lacks bravery to do that.

The Israeli media outlets highlighted the public dissatisfaction with mass destruction inflicted upon the settlements by the Palestinian missiles, knowing that Member of the Knesset Meir Cohen stressed that “Israel’ surrendered and Netanyahu backed off.

The various Zionist politicians also stressed that the 700 missiles fired from Gaza as well as the dozens of settlers who were killed or wounded obliged ‘Israel’ to surrender to the Palestinian “blackmailing”.

The Palestinian resistance and the Zionist enemy reached Monday a truce after three days of Israeli aggression in the besieged Gaza strip.

Source: Al-Manar English Website