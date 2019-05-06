President Donald Trump said the Zionist entity has Washington’s full support over the latest aggression on the besieged Gaza strip.

“Once again, Israel faces a barrage of deadly rocket attacks by terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. We support Israel 100% in its defense of its citizens,” Trump tweeted.

“To the Gazan people – these terrorist acts against Israel will bring you nothing but more misery. END the violence and work towards peace – it can happen!”

Trump’s message came in the wake of the most serious escalation since the 2014 war, with 25 Palestinian martyrs and four Israelis.

The Trump administration has closely aligned itself with Israeli right wing.

Source: Agencies