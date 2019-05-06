Hezbollah strongly condemned the barbaric Zionist aggression against Gaza, which claimed the lives of dozens of martyrs and targeted residential places under international and Arab silence.

In a statement released on Sunday, Hezbollah praised the Palestinian people and their resistance factions “for defending their people and their right to life, and dealt the enemy severe blows, proving that the only option to end the enemy arrogance and vileness is resistance and internal unity of our Palestinian people who are making with the blood of its Mujahedeen, children and women new victories against the occupation and treachery settlement deals.

“We call upon our Arab and Islamic peoples and all the free and honorable people in the world to launch a condemnation campaign against the brutal Israeli aggression and to stand firmly with the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli terrorism and treachery.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)