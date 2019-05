The Israeli occupation army Friday shelled a Palestinian resistance site in central Gaza, claiming two martyrs and a number of wounded.

The Zionist media reported that one Israeli soldier was injured in a gunfire on Gaza border.

The Gazans held the weekly protests on border with the Zionist settlements, raising a slogan which stresses the Arab and Syrian identity of Golan.

The Israeli assaults on the protestors injured 40 of them, according to the latest reports.

