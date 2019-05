The Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdol Mahdi held on Friday a joint press conference with the French President Emanuel Macron upon his visit to Paris, highlighting France role in helping Iraq in the two domains of reconstruction and counterterrorism.

Abdol Mahdi cited the ongoing danger of ISIL, adding that a lot of sleeper cells are still in Iraq.

For his part, Macron stressed his country’s support to Iraq in terror fight, adding that this battle is not over.

Source: Al-Manar English Website