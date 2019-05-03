Venezuela demanded that the United States protect its embassy in Washington after a standoff there between supporters of both sides in the power struggle in Caracas, AFP has reported.

“We demand that the US Department of State comply with its obligations as signatories of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and protect the building of the former Venezuelan embassy in Washington, just as our government protects its facilities in Caracas,” Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said.

President Nicolas Maduro shut down the embassy on January 23 when the US recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president.

Left-wing activists have since controlled it to protect it for Maduro’s government, keeping out pro-Guaido supporters trying to take it over.

