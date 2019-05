Riot police clashed with anti-capitalist protesters in Paris on Wednesday, firing tear gas to disperse them as thousands gathered for a May Day march in the city’s south, AFP correspondents said.

The clashes erupted as hundreds of so-called “black bloc” activists pushed to the front of the gathering crowd on Montparnasse Boulevard, some 90 minutes before the march was due to start, with one protester injured in the head, an AFP journalist said.

Source: AFP