Syria strongly condemned the failed coup attempt against the constitutional legitimacy in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, expressing confidence that the Venezuelan people and their leadership will foil the reckless US policy.

“The Syrian Arab Republic strongly condemns the failed coup attempt on the constitutional legitimacy in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” a source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA on Wednesday.

The source added ” The latest developments of the events and reactions in Washington have proven that the US administration is going forwards in its policies which aim at undermining stability in Venezuela and that it is using all weapons it possesses including the economic siege to get over the choices of the Venezuelan people and to transform Venezuela into a small state within the orbit of the US policy, and based on that, the failure of the coup attempt represents a strong blow to the US administration and an abject failure for its policies.”

The source said that Syria reiterates its full solidarity with the friendly leadership, government and people of Venezuela and it affirms the necessity of stopping the destructive US interference in Venezuela’s affairs, and it is confident that the Venezuelan people and their leadership will foil the reckless US policy and they will be able to restore security and stability on the basis of respecting the constitutional legitimacy and stopping all forms of foreign interference in the internal affairs and of the independent decision of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Source: SANA