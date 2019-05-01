The Syrian army eliminated scores of terrorists from al-Nusra terrorist organization in bombardments conducted in the villages of al-Hiwash and al-Madiq Castle in Hama northwestern countryside.

Earlier, terrorist groups fired five rocket shells on residential neighborhoods in Mharda city, and Salhab town in Hama northwestern countryside, causing the injury of a civilian and a huge material damage to some houses and the public and private properties.

In Idlib countryside, the Army units carried out concentrated military operations on the sites and movements of al-Nusra terrorists in the villages of Habeet, Tramla and Abdeen in Idelb southern countryside, killing a number of the terrorists.

On Monday, army units targeted positions of the terrorist organizations which tried to infiltrated from the agricultural lands in the directions of al-Latamina and Hasraya towards the safe areas to attack them, killing scores of them and injuring others.

Source: SANA