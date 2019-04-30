Hezbollah denounced on Monday the Bahrain regime FM’s statement in which he insulted a great Iraqi icon, His Eminence Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr.

“This immoral statement is totally rejected and it only reflects the foolish, impertinent nature of this minister who resorted to filthy, harassing speech and insults instead of using the appropriate rhetoric of politics and logic for a minister in his position,” the statement read.

“This minister, however, chose to reflect his arrogant, nasty traits he’s well-known of,” the statement added.

Hezbollah accused the FM of being a partner in “the policy of criminality, injustice and oppression carried out by his abhorrent regime against the noble people of Bahrain, who upholds his human rights, national dignity and peaceful struggle despite the pressures, difficulties and sacrifices.”

Baghdad went angry over a tweet recently posted by Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifah, in which he insulted Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, calling him a “fool” and a “dog” disguised as a man and claiming that Iran “controls” Iraq.

In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemned the “offensive” remarks and called for an official apology from the Manama regime.

Source: Al-Manar English Website