One civilian was injured on Saturday in an attack by terrorist groups with rocket shells on the surroundings of Misyaf city in Hama northern country in a new violation of the de-escalation zones’ agreement.

SANA reported that the terrorist groups positioned in the northern countryside bordering Idlib targeted, with a number of rocket shells, Misyaf city.

The reporter added that the terrorist attacks injured a citizen and caused material damage to the properties.

Source: SANA