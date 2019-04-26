Special representative of the Russian President to Syria, Head of the Russian delegation to Astana talks, Alexander Lavrenteiv affirmed that there is a clear determination to continue the fight against terrorism in Syria.

“Talks dealt with the situation in Syria in general, and in Idlib in particular where the terrorist organization of al-Nusra Front controls the majority of the area,” Lavrenteiv said in a press statement on the sidelines of the 12th round of Astana on settling the crisis in Syria on Thursday.

He added that the talks concentrated on forming the committee on discussing the constitution, the return of the Syrian displaced and means to help Syria reconstruct what has been destroyed by terrorism.

“The talks were held within a practical atmosphere, he considered, saying “Talks will give fruit to lead to stabilizing the situation in Syria and continuing the political process in the country.”

Lavrenteiv stressed that the Russian delegation held a meeting with the delegation of Syrian Arab Republic on coordinating stances and visions regarding issues put on the agenda of the current meeting.

“The Russian delegation held talks with the Iranian delegation too and we will meet the UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen who attends the talks as an observer,” Lavrenteiv said.

Source: SANA