Iran, Russia, and Turkey – the three guarantor states of a ceasefire regime in Syria – are “clearly determined” to continue their fight against terrorism in the Arab country, says the Russian negotiator.

The Russian president’s special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev made the remarks in a press statement at the end of the first day of the 12th round of Astana talks on Thursday.

“The talks dealt with the situation in Syria in general, and in the northwestern region of Idlib in particular where the terrorist organization of al-Nusra front controls the majority of the area,” he noted.

The situation on the ground in Idlib, which is under the control of al-Qaeda affiliate al-Nusra, was also discussed, Lavrentiev said.

He said there would be no ceasefire with al-Nusra front but that minimizing harm to “peaceful citizens” was a priority in the fight against the terrorist group.

The Syrian president also stressed his government’s determination to eliminate terrorist groups which are holed up in Idlib and attack civilians in neighboring areas.

President Assad called for the removal of any “obstacles” blocking the full implementation of the deal.

According to Lavrentiev, the Thursday talks also concentrated on forming a committee on discussing the country’s new Constitution, the return of the displaced Syrians, and the means to help Syria reconstruct the country

“The talks were held within a practical atmosphere,” he said. However, “several unclear issues” were slowing the formation of a constitutional committee which the United Nations hopes will drive a political settlement for Syria.

Lavrentiev said the talks over the committee were “complex” but “moving forward.”

“We are on a complex path towards forming the constitutional committee. There are some unclear issues,” he told reporters.

“(We are) moving forward…I think tomorrow (Friday) at the plenary session we will be able to put these issues to a general discussion,” Lavrentiev said.

Source: Press TV