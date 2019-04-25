Four civilians, including a child, were injured as a result of a terrorist rocket attack on Latakia city on Thursday.

SANA reported that terrorists holed up in Latakia northern countryside near the Turkish border, fired a rocket shell on Latakia city fell in al-Ghraf neighborhood in al-Raml al-Shemali, injuring four civilians, including a child, and causing material damage to houses.

SANA added that the army units responded with artillery strikes to the source of the attack, destroying rocket launching pads and inflicting losses upon terrorists.

Source: SANA