The Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami stressed that the Islamic Republic will use all means to confront the US ban on its oil exports, adding that Washington will never be able to achieve its aim.

In an interview with Al-Manar TV reporter, Hatami pointed out that Iran enjoys self-sufficiency in all domains, including the military development, reminding that the Islamic Republic had faced a forty-year siege and sanctions.

The Iranian defense minister added that there would be a lot of chances to export its oil despite the US ban.

Source: Al-Manar English Website