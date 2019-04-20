A number of Palestinians were injured on Friday by Zionist gunfire during weekly protests on Gaza border, as the 56th event was held in support of the Palestinian prisoners at the Zionist jails.

The Palestinian ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra stated that 20 Palestinians were injured after being shot by the Zionist occupation forces.

Dozens of Palestinian protestors and journalists, were injured on Friday as Israeli occupation forces suppressed the weekly anti-settler march in Kafr Qaddum in the occupied West Bank.

Source: Al-Manar English Website