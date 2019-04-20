The Iraqi Hashd Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) revealed that 18 US armored military vehicles, deployed in eastern Syria, have been approaching the Iraq’s border, adding that this provocative movement may be aiming at engaging in a direct military clash.

The Hashd Shaabi commander Hashem Al-Moussawi stated that the US troops are spying on the Iraqi popular forces and attempting to penetrate the area they hold in order to enable the ISIL terrorists to move from Syria to Iraq.

Al-Moussawi stressed that Hashd Shaabi forces are ready to clash with the US troops which “are trying to control Albu Kamal border crossing to facilitate ISIL terrorists infiltration into Iraq”.

Source: Al-Manar English Website