The new commander of the Israeli occupation army’s ground forces Yoel Strik stressed that Hezbollah is still preparing to control Galilee area in the upcoming war which will be exposed to the most of the group’s attacks.

The Israeli general added that ‘Israel’ would suffer from a bloody war with Hezbollah that prepared a huge rocketry arsenal with over 100 thousand missiles, including ultra-accurate ones.

Strik also pointed out that Hezbollah has improved the readiness of its navy units and accumulated experience in cyber wars, adding that its military intervention in Syria has contributed to its upgraded capabilities.

Strik also noted that the evacuation of the Zionist northern settlements during the upcoming war would be hard, stressing that Hezbollah poses a destructive threat to the occupation entity.

Source: Al-Manar English Website