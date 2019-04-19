Sudan’s protest movement said it will unveil a civilian ruling body on Sunday, piling pressure on the military council which seized power after toppling president Omar al-Bashir last week.

The Sudanese Professionals Association called on its supporters, foreign diplomats and journalists to be present at 7:00 pm (1700 GMT) on Sunday outside army headquarters where thousands have kept up protests since Bashir’s ouster demanding civilian rule.

“This press conference at 7:00 pm on Sunday will announce the names of a civilian council,” the SPA said in the Friday statement.

Source: AFP