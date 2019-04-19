Iran and Turkey accorded to create and utilize a similar mechanism to the European INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) in joint economic ties, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamamd Javad Zarif told reporters on Thursday morning after returning from his two-day trip to Turkey and Syria.

“Iran and Turkey have agreed to cooperate on five specific fields including preferential trade, energy, banking, using national currencies and establishing a mechanism similar to INSTEX in common trade,” Zarif described.

He also informed that in his meetings with the Turkish President, head of the Parliament, foreign minister, and other officials, they have conferred on mutual, regional, and international affairs.

“In these meetings, we addressed related issues to Syria and Idlib, presence of American Forces in Syria as well as Venezuela’s affairs and the US interference in that country’s issues besides the changes taken place in North Africa.

“The Turkish government has always disagreed with US-led sanctions on Iran and the country’s illegal acts against the IRGC,” he said hailing Turkey’s stance.

Zarif started a trip to Syria and Turkey on Tuesday as part of Tehran’s regular political talks with Damascus and Ankara.

Source: Mehr News Agency