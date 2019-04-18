“Iran will hold a joint naval drill with Indo-Pacific countries, soon,” the Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi told reporters on the sidelines of the parade of the Army Forces on the occasion of the National Army Day on Thursday morning.

Iran Navy will play a pivotal role in the planned drill, he informed.

“Iran’s marine territories are safe and sound and the enemy cannot even think of making any threat against it,” the Navy Admiral said.

“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are an integrated body and there is no distinction between them on land, air and sea,” he said, “They are cooperating on providing the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran in different areas as well as tightening security of the country and the region, as well”.

Source: Mehr News Agency