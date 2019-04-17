Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated the need to eliminate the hotbed of terrorism in Idlib province.

During a press conference with Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic in Moscow on Wednesday, Lavrov stressed the need for finding a political solution for the crisis in Syria according to UN resolution no. 2254.

He also stressed the importance of the Astana track in finding a political solution for the crisis and in fighting terrorism.

Regarding the situation in Idlib, Lavrov said that the hotbed of terrorism in Idlib must be eliminated, as terrorists cannot remain there.

Source: SANA