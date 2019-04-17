Israeli occupation forces destroyed on Wednesday the home of a Palestinian who was martyred during his attempted arrest on suspicion of carrying out a December shooting.

Seven Israelis were wounded in the December 9 attack near the Israeli settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, one of them a pregnant woman who gave birth prematurely to a baby who later died.

Saleh Barghouti, was martyred as occupation forces attempted to arrest him in a December 12 raid.

On Wednesday, border police and defense ministry officials “demolished the apartment in which Saleh Barghouti lived” in the village of Kobar, north of the West Bank city of Ramallah, the occupation army said.

Border police already razed the home of Barghouti’s brother, Assem, in the same village on March 7.

Assem Barghouti faces trial in the December 13 killing of two soldiers in a separate shooting nearby.

He is also accused of helping his brother to carry out the Ofra attack.

