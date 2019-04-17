Sudan’s new military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan sacked the country’s prosecutor general on Tuesday, the military council said, after protesters demanded he be fired.

“Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has issued a declaration sacking the prosecutor general Omer Ahmed Mohamed,” the council said in a statement.

Burhan replaced Mohamed with Al-Waleed Sayyed Ahmad as the country’s new acting prosecutor general, the council said.

On Monday the group spearheading the protest movement against the old regime demanded the military council sack the prosecutor general.

Source: AFP