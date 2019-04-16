An Israeli cluster bomb, from the remnants of the Zionist war on Lebanon in 2006, exploded on Tuesday, killing one Lebanese farmer, Mohammad Hussein Ghanem, in Al-Ain plain in Tyre county in southern Lebanon.

It’s worth noting that the Israeli warplanes threw millions of cluster bombs on swathes of territory in southern Lebanon during the last few days of 2006 war on Lebanon and that 70% of the targeted area has been cleared and demined by national and international sappers.

Source: Al-Manar English Website