Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reminded France, Germany, and Britain, the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, that “there is no prohibition” on the enrichment of uranium by Iran under the NPT or the nuclear agreement.

“Reminder to our E3 partners in #JCPOA: There is NO prohibition on the enrichment of uranium by Iran under #NPT, JCPOA or UNSCR 2231. Neither now, nor in 2025 or beyond. Might be useful for European partners to actually read the document they signed on to, and pledged to defend,” Zarif tweeted on Monday.

The top Iranian diplomat’s remarks came after Gerard Araud, the French ambassador to Washington, posted a number of controversial tweets about Iran’s right of enrichment on Sunday.

Later in the day, Tehran summoned France’s new ambassador to Tehran in protest at the tweets, calling for the French government’s explanation.

The French ambassador to Tehran said he was not aware of the tweets attributed to his peer in Washington, but he would immediately report the issue to Paris.

He also underlined the French government’s political will to fully implement the Iran nuclear deal, Tasnim news agency reported.

Source: Iranian media