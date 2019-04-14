Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said wrong decisions made by US officials in support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are the main reasons behind ongoing conflicts in the region.

“When it comes to conflict in our region, IT’S NOT ABOUT THE MONEY: @realDonaldTrump confessed US has spent $7 trillion here, only to worsen the situation. It’s #NetanyahuFirsters always making the wrong choice in his service—at expense of all else—and expecting different results,” Zarif tweeted on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Washington was designating the IRGC a foreign “terrorist organization”, marking the first time the US has formally labeled another country’s military a terrorist group.

The announcement was made a day before Israelis headed to the polls to elect the 120 members of the 21st Knesset (parliament). On the eve of the vote, Netanyahu took credit for Trump’s decision to blacklist IRGC.

