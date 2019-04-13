Sudanese Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf appointed on Friday the Army Chief of Staff Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan as the new head of a transitional military council, local media reported.

“I announce my resignation from this post and the choice of the one in whose experience I trust… after consultations, Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan was appointed new head of the Transitional Military Council”, Ibn Auf said in a televised address broadcasted by Arabic TV channels.

Al-Burhan has served as chief of staff of the Sudanese Ground Forces since army command reshuffle in February 2018.

On Thursday, Ahmed Ibn Auf announced the establishment of a military council that would govern the country for two years.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese opposition demanded that the Military Council immediately transfer power to a civil government, Mohammad Youssef, a member of the secretariat of the opposition Sudanese Professionals Association, told Sputnik earlier on Friday.

“We are seeking the immediate transfer of power, not in a month or two years from now. The forces that are seeking reforms have specific demands on following the democratic path that will solve the corruption issue and other problems that resulted from the rule of the salvation government [of former President Omar Bashir]”, Youssef said.

He pointed out that members of the military council were part of Bashir’s elite circle.

